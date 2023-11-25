The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at College Park Center. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -5.5 133.5

UT Arlington Betting Records & Stats

Every game UT Arlington has played this season has gone over 133.5 total points.

UT Arlington's matchups this year have an average total of 155, 21.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Mavericks have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

UT Arlington has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Mavericks have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for UT Arlington.

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 4 100% 77.6 141.3 77.4 148.1 148.3 Texas State 5 83.3% 63.7 141.3 70.7 148.1 137.5

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The 77.6 points per game the Mavericks put up are 6.9 more points than the Bobcats allow (70.7).

UT Arlington is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 70.7 points.

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 3-1-0 1-0 3-1-0 Texas State 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Texas State 6-8 Home Record 4-10 4-9 Away Record 7-7 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

