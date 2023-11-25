Saturday's contest that pits the Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) against the UTEP Miners (5-1) at Gersten Pavilion has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Loyola Marymount. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 73, UTEP 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-1.0)

Loyola Marymount (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Loyola Marymount's record against the spread so far this season is 1-4-0, while UTEP's is 2-2-0. A total of three out of the Lions' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Miners' games have gone over.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners have a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.0 points per game. They're putting up 89.5 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 167th in college basketball.

UTEP wins the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. It records 34.7 rebounds per game, 140th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.5.

UTEP makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.7 on average.

UTEP has come up on top in the turnover battle by 5.7 per game, committing 13.3 (260th in college basketball) while forcing 19.0 (fifth in college basketball).

