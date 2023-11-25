How to Watch UTSA vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners are shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.0% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- In games UTSA shoots better than 41.0% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Roadrunners are the 74th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 67th.
- The Roadrunners average 74.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 76.6 the Cardinals allow.
- UTSA has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 76.6 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, UTSA averaged 1.8 more points per game (70.0) than it did in away games (68.2).
- The Roadrunners surrendered 71.8 points per game last year at home, which was 11.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (83.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, UTSA performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.8 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% clip in away games.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas State
|L 72-62
|Strahan Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 89-87
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 77-62
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
