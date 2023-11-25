Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Webb County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Webb County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Webb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Westlake High School at United High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.