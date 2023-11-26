How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have given up to their opponents (43%).
- Incarnate Word is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 157th.
- The Cardinals' 79.7 points per game are 16 more points than the 63.7 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Incarnate Word has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged on the road (67).
- At home, the Cardinals conceded 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (78.5).
- Incarnate Word made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 100-81
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 67-66
|McDermott Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 90-80
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|McDermott Center
