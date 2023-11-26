The San Antonio Spurs, Jeremy Sochan included, face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 118-112 loss to the Warriors, Sochan put up seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Sochan, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 11.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.0 PRA -- 20.8 21.5 PR -- 16.4 17.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Sochan has made 4.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Sochan's opponents, the Nuggets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105.6.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 108.6 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 42.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 24.6 per game, seventh in the league.

The Nuggets are the second-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 32 19 8 3 0 0 1 11/7/2022 28 2 4 2 0 1 2 11/5/2022 24 5 2 1 1 1 1

