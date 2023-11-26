Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 118-112 loss to the Warriors (his previous game) Johnson put up 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

We're going to examine Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.0 17.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 7.0 Assists 3.5 4.4 4.4 PRA -- 27.9 29.3 PR -- 23.5 24.9 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Nuggets

Johnson is responsible for attempting 14.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Nuggets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.6 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, allowing 108.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, giving up 42.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 24.6 per game, seventh in the league.

The Nuggets give up 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 36 23 8 6 3 0 2 11/7/2022 36 30 5 2 5 0 2 11/5/2022 31 25 3 4 4 0 0

