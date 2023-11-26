The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will face the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Information

SMU Top Players (2022-23)

Zhuric Phelps: 17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuell Williamson: 9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Nutall: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Efe Odigie: 11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

UL Monroe Top Players (2022-23)

Tyreke Locure: 14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Thomas Howell: 9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jamari Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Baffuto: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.3 BLK Savion Gallion: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

SMU vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SMU Rank SMU AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 67.4 289th 323rd 75.6 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.8 178th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th 136th 13.6 Assists 12.6 211th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.9 189th

