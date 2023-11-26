Spurs vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) are big, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (10-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.
Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-11.5
|228.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 10 games this season that have gone over 228.5 combined points scored.
- San Antonio's average game total this season has been 232.7, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, San Antonio has put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (13.3%) in those games.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Spurs Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Spurs Prediction
|Nuggets vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Spurs vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|4
|25%
|111.9
|221.8
|108.6
|231.4
|222.8
|Spurs
|10
|62.5%
|109.9
|221.8
|122.8
|231.4
|229.6
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its past 10 games.
- Six of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.
- This season, San Antonio is 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).
- The Spurs' 109.9 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 108.6 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 5-5 ATS record and a 3-7 overall record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
Spurs vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|6-10
|0-0
|11-5
|Nuggets
|5-11
|0-0
|5-11
Spurs vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Spurs
|Nuggets
|109.9
|111.9
|23
|20
|5-5
|4-0
|3-7
|4-0
|122.8
|108.6
|28
|7
|1-0
|3-7
|0-1
|8-2
