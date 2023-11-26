The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) will try to end an 11-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (10-6) on November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, one percentage point below the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 19th.

The Spurs' 109.9 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 108.6 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs average 112.6 points per game, 6.2 more than on the road (106.4). Defensively they concede 120.9 points per game at home, 4.4 less than away (125.3).

At home San Antonio is conceding 120.9 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than it is away (125.3).

The Spurs collect 2.3 more assists per game at home (29.7) than on the road (27.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Injuries