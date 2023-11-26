Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 19.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Sunday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 16.5 points prop bet set for Keldon Johnson on Sunday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (17).

He has collected 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).

Johnson has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: +182)

Sunday's over/under for Zach Collins is 11.5. That's 2.9 less than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).

Collins' assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's over/under (3.5).

He makes 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Jokic has scored 28.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.3 points less than Sunday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 13.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game.

Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Sunday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.9 points per game this season, 1.6 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He has pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

