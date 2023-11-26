Sunday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) going head-to-head at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bobcats, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Islanders fell in their most recent outing 75-54 against Santa Clara on Tuesday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 66, Texas A&M-CC 60

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

The Islanders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (one).

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG% Mireia Aguado: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG% Torie Sevier: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG%

10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG% Paige Allen: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders average 66.8 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 59 per outing (102nd in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

