Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Sunday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) going head-to-head at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bobcats, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.
The Islanders fell in their most recent outing 75-54 against Santa Clara on Tuesday.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 66, Texas A&M-CC 60
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- The Islanders have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
- The Islanders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (one).
Texas A&M-CC Leaders
- Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%
- Mireia Aguado: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG%
- Torie Sevier: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG%
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG%
- Paige Allen: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders average 66.8 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 59 per outing (102nd in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.
