The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) battle the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 73.0 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 59.0 the Islanders allow to opponents.

Texas State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.0 points.

The Islanders put up 66.8 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 56.3 the Bobcats give up.

When Texas A&M-CC totals more than 56.3 points, it is 2-1.

When Texas State allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 3-1.

The Islanders shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.

The Bobcats' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.2 higher than the Islanders have given up.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG% Mireia Aguado: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG% Torie Sevier: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG%

10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG% Paige Allen: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Texas A&M-CC Schedule