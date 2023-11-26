The Denver Pioneers (3-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 155.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-Commerce -3.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Texas A&M-Commerce matchup has gone over 155.5 points.

The average total in Texas A&M-Commerce's matchups this year is 143.6, 11.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lions have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Lions have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas A&M-Commerce has a 62.3% chance to win.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-Commerce 1 16.7% 69.1 156.4 74.4 154.9 141.5 Denver 3 75% 87.3 156.4 80.5 154.9 145.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The 69.1 points per game the Lions put up are 11.4 fewer points than the Pioneers allow (80.5).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-Commerce 3-3-0 1-0 2-4-0 Denver 1-3-0 0-2 3-1-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-Commerce Denver 5-5 Home Record 9-5 7-12 Away Record 4-11 3-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 10-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.