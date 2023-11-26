The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, nine percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.

Texas A&M has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.4% from the field.

The Aggies are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 60th.

The Aggies score 27.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (53).

Texas A&M is 5-1 when it scores more than 53 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Texas A&M scored 0.6 fewer points per game at home (73.1) than on the road (73.7).

The Aggies gave up fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than away (67) last season.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%) last season. But it drained the same number of triples at home as on the road (6.3 per game).

