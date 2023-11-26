The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-1.5) 136.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-0.5) 134.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Aggies' six games have hit the over.

Iowa State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Cyclones' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Texas A&M's national championship odds (+5000) place it 25th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 28th.

The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

