The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) and the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) hit the court at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no set line. The over/under is set at 137.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 137.5 points in five of six outings.

Texas A&M has a 149.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 12.3 more points than this game's total.

Texas A&M's ATS record is 4-2-0 this year.

Texas A&M came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Aggies have played as an underdog of -110 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas A&M has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 2 33.3% 82.5 162.8 53.0 122.5 133.2 Texas A&M 5 83.3% 80.3 162.8 69.5 122.5 141.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

The Aggies score 27.3 more points per game (80.3) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (53.0).

When it scores more than 53.0 points, Texas A&M is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-2-0 3-3-0 Texas A&M 4-2-0 4-2-0

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Texas A&M 13-3 Home Record 15-1 3-8 Away Record 7-4 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.