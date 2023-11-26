Texas vs. Wyoming November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Longhorns (2-0) face the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on LHN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Wyoming AVG
|Wyoming Rank
|36th
|78
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|323rd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.