How to Watch Texas vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Texas Longhorns (4-1) go up against the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- Texas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 205th.
- The Longhorns score 81.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 66.4 the Cowboys allow.
- Texas is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas scored 84.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 away from home.
- Texas averaged 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|W 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|L 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
