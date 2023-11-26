Tre Jones and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing off versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 118-112 loss to the Warriors, Jones had seven points and two steals.

Below, we dig into Jones' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 7.9 Rebounds -- 2.9 Assists 4.5 5.0 PRA -- 15.8 PR -- 10.8



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 6.2% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

Jones' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.6.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 108.6 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 24.6 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Tre Jones vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 25 14 2 8 0 0 3 11/7/2022 33 20 3 9 1 0 3 11/5/2022 24 4 0 7 0 0 1

