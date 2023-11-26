How to Watch the UTEP vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (3-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Alabama Lions (2-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Louisiana Tech vs Richmond
- William & Mary vs Florida International
- Middle Tennessee vs SIU-Edwardsville
UTEP vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Lions' 69.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 67.3 the Miners allow to opponents.
- North Alabama is 2-1 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
- UTEP has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Miners put up 5.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Lions give up (70.2).
- UTEP is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.2 points.
- North Alabama is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.
- This year the Miners are shooting 37.8% from the field, 7.1% lower than the Lions give up.
- The Lions make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Miners' defensive field-goal percentage.
UTEP Leaders
- Jane Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Erin Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG%
- Mahri Petree: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Adhel Tac: 6.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 90-87
|CBU Events Center
|11/22/2023
|Lamar
|L 56-44
|McArthur Center
|11/23/2023
|TCU
|L 85-56
|McArthur Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|11/30/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/3/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.