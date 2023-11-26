The UTEP Miners (3-3) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Alabama Lions (2-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTEP vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 69.2 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 67.3 the Miners allow to opponents.

North Alabama is 2-1 when it scores more than 67.3 points.

UTEP has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.2 points.

The Miners put up 5.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Lions give up (70.2).

UTEP is 1-1 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

North Alabama is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.

This year the Miners are shooting 37.8% from the field, 7.1% lower than the Lions give up.

The Lions make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Miners' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Erin Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG% Mahri Petree: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Adhel Tac: 6.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

