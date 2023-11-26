WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAC teams are on Sunday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Abilene Christian Wildcats playing the Navy Midshipmen.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Abilene Christian Wildcats at Navy Midshipmen
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.