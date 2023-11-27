Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rowlett Christian Academy at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sam Houston High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
