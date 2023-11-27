TCU vs. Houston Christian: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Houston Christian matchup.
TCU vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Houston Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-34.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|TCU (-34.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
TCU vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends (2022-23)
- TCU compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Horned Frogs games.
- Houston Christian won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Huskies games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last year.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), TCU is 37th in the country. It is far below that, 47th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
