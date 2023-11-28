Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Bexar County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Somerset High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stacey High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Universal City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamo Heights High School at Mccollum High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wagner High School at New Braunfels High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnybrook Christian Academy at Sabinal High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sabinal, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.