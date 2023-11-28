Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Clay County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Archer City High School at Midway High School - Henrietta
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Henrietta, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chico High School at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.