High school basketball action in Comanche County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lometa High School at Gustine High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28

7:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Gustine, TX

Gustine, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Sidney High School at De Leon High School