If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Fort Bend County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Royal High School at Kempner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brenham High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dulles High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hightower High School at Bush High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Richmond, TX

Richmond, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Austin High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Richmond, TX

Richmond, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Christian Academy at Lutheran North Academy