Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hall County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hall County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Hall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Memphis High School at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Chillicothe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
