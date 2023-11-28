Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Hopkins County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fannindel High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Como-Pickton High School at Sulphur Bluff High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.