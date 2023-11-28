The Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Robertson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jason Robertson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Robertson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 19 games this year, Robertson has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Robertson has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 58 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 4 18 Points 5 6 Goals 3 12 Assists 2

