The Sacramento Kings (9-6) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -2.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in six of 15 games this season.
  • The average total in Sacramento's games this season is 230.9, 7.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has won five of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Sacramento has a record of 3-3 when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points only twice this season.
  • Golden State's games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 10.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Golden State is 5-12-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
  • Golden State has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 6 40% 115.5 229.7 115.3 229.3 231.9
Warriors 2 11.8% 114.2 229.7 114 229.3 226.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Kings have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
  • Sacramento sports the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.600) as it does in away games.
  • The 115.5 points per game the Kings average are only 1.5 more points than the Warriors give up (114).
  • When Sacramento scores more than 114 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total seven times.
  • This year, Golden State is 0-9-0 at home against the spread (.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-3-0 ATS (.625).
  • The Warriors' 114.2 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 115.3 the Kings give up.
  • When it scores more than 115.3 points, Golden State is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 9-6 2-4 7-8
Warriors 5-12 3-3 9-8

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
7-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-4
8-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
115.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 114
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5
5-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4

