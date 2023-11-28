If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Midland County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Midland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Legacy High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland Classical Academy at Lubbock Christian School