Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Parker County, Texas today, we've got the information below.
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lingleville High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springtown High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Life Preparatory School at Victory Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
