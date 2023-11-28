Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rains County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Rains County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rains County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rains High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
