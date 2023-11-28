Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Rusk County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Rusk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harmony High School at Carlisle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Henderson, TX

Henderson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tenaha High School at Tatum High School