The Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Purdue (-31.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue (-31.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Texas Southern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Purdue is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Boilermakers games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

