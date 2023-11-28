Texas Southern vs. Purdue November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will play the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.
Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|11th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|16th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
