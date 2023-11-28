Tuesday's college basketball schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks and the Bucknell Bison.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Hofstra Pride vs. Army Black Knights

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Christl Arena

Christl Arena Location: West Point, New York

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. Bucknell Bison

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Sojka Pavilion Location: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Drexel Dragons vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Stabler Arena

Stabler Arena Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: First National Bank Arena

First National Bank Arena Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Elon Phoenix vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Chartway Arena

Chartway Arena Location: Norfolk, Virginia

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Murray State Racers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: CFSB Center

CFSB Center Location: Murray, Kentucky

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Wichita State Shockers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena Location: Wichita, Kansas

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Fordham Rams

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Rose Hill Gymnasium Location: Bronx, New York

Merrimack Warriors vs. Siena Saints

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Marist Red Foxes vs. Yale Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater

John J. Lee Amphitheater Location: New Haven, Connecticut

