The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Green Wave have allowed to their opponents (43%).

This season, Prairie View A&M has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.

The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 86th.

The Panthers score an average of 74.5 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 74 the Green Wave allow.

Prairie View A&M is 4-0 when it scores more than 74 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than away (64.6).

At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).

Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M sunk more trifectas away (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule