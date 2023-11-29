The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they try to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 158.5.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -15.5 158.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M has yet to play a game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 158.5 points.

Prairie View A&M has had an average of 145.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 13.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Prairie View A&M is a perfect 5-0-0 against the spread this year.

Prairie View A&M has won in three of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Panthers are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +725 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Prairie View A&M has a 12.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 3 60% 86.4 160.9 74 144.7 153.3 Prairie View A&M 0 0% 74.5 160.9 70.7 144.7 145.1

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 74.5 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 74 the Green Wave allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 74 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 1-4-0 0-1 4-1-0 Prairie View A&M 5-0-0 3-0 2-3-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Prairie View A&M 12-3 Home Record 9-3 5-4 Away Record 4-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

