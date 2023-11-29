The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) will meet the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 189th 71.1 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 117th 68.0 Points Allowed 59.3 4th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 33.9 58th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 88th 14.3 Assists 13.5 143rd 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 235th

