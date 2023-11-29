How to Watch SMU vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (4-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SMU vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Flyers allow to opponents.
- SMU is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Flyers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mustangs sit at 90th.
- The Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Flyers allow (67.3).
- SMU has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively SMU played better at home last year, averaging 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.
- At home, the Mustangs surrendered 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than when playing on the road (83.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, SMU fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage in away games.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-57
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
