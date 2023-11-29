The Dayton Flyers (4-2) go up against the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Dayton matchup.

SMU vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Dayton Betting Trends

SMU has won two games against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Mustangs have gone over the point total just once this season.

Dayton has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Flyers games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.