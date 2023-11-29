SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Southern Tigers and the Rice Owls take the court in one of three games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that include SWAC teams.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Alabama Lions at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at UAB Blazers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Southern Tigers at Rice Owls
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
