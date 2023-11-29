The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) are welcoming in the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) for a matchup of WAC rivals at William R. Johnson Coliseum, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the 'Jacks have averaged.

Tarleton State has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.2% from the field.

The Texans are the 224th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 298th.

The Texans' 68.8 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the 'Jacks allow.

Tarleton State is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged on the road (63.6).

In 2022-23, the Texans conceded 13.7 fewer points per game at home (60.6) than on the road (74.3).

Tarleton State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (3.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (28.2%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule