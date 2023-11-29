The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) battle the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 35.4% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M is 6-1 when it shoots better than 35.4% from the field.

The Aggies are the top rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 266th.

The Aggies average 25.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (53.8).

Texas A&M is 6-1 when it scores more than 53.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas A&M averaged 73.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.7.

The Aggies gave up 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 67 on the road.

Texas A&M made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule