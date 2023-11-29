Wednesday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-0) squaring off against the UC Irvine Anteaters (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 71-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are coming off of a 61-56 victory against Santa Clara in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 71, UC Irvine 54

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders' best victory of the season came against the Santa Clara Broncos, a top 50 team (No. 42), according to our computer rankings. The Red Raiders captured the 61-56 neutral-site win on November 25.

The Red Raiders have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

The Red Raiders have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 42) on November 25

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 99) on November 13

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 107) on November 20

70-63 at home over Tarleton State (No. 151) on November 10

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 188) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 16.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

16.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Bailey Maupin: 16.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

16.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Jordyn Merritt: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Kilah Freelon: 8.9 PTS, 51.3 FG%

8.9 PTS, 51.3 FG% Ashley Chevalier: 3.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +129 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (86th in college basketball) while giving up 55.9 per contest (62nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.