The Texas Longhorns (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game win run when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Golden Eagles have won three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles score an average of 81.5 points per game, 35.1 more points than the 46.4 the Longhorns allow.

When it scores more than 46.4 points, Oral Roberts is 4-2.

Texas' record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.5 points.

The Longhorns record 14.2 more points per game (88.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (74.7).

Texas is 7-0 when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Oral Roberts is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 88.9 points.

The Longhorns shoot 50.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.

The Golden Eagles shoot 40.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

12.0 PTS, 6.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Taylor Jones: 16.0 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 69.0 FG%

16.0 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 69.0 FG% Amina Muhammad: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 65.0 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 65.0 FG% Madison Booker: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Khadija Faye: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.3 FG%

Texas Schedule