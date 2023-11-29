The Texas Longhorns (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game win run when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Golden Eagles have won three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 81.5 points per game, 35.1 more points than the 46.4 the Longhorns allow.
  • When it scores more than 46.4 points, Oral Roberts is 4-2.
  • Texas' record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.5 points.
  • The Longhorns record 14.2 more points per game (88.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (74.7).
  • Texas is 7-0 when scoring more than 74.7 points.
  • Oral Roberts is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 88.9 points.
  • The Longhorns shoot 50.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 40.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Taylor Jones: 16.0 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 69.0 FG%
  • Amina Muhammad: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 65.0 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Khadija Faye: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.3 FG%

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Arizona State W 84-42 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 High Point W 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Florida W 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Oral Roberts - Moody Center
12/3/2023 UConn - Moody Center
12/6/2023 Long Beach State - Moody Center

