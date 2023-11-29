The UT Arlington Mavericks' (1-5) WAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at Teague Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks score an average of 66.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 60.6 the Wildcats allow.
  • UT Arlington is 1-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.
  • Abilene Christian's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Wildcats record 68.6 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 82.2 the Mavericks give up.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 39.6% from the field, six% lower than the Mavericks concede.
  • The Mavericks make 38.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

  • Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Taliyah Clark: 13.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Gia Adams: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
  • Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%
  • Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

UT Arlington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 UTSA L 70-66 College Park Center
11/24/2023 Illinois State L 87-63 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T W 87-76 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
12/2/2023 Grand Canyon - College Park Center
12/5/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

